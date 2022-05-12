Mining experts call for small-scale and artisanal mining to be formalised

A panel of specialists interrogated how the artisanal miners should be included in responsible supply chains at the Mining Indaba on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Mining experts said that there was an urgent need for a complete change in thinking when dealing with small-scale and artisanal miners.

The sector, that is mainly informal, provides livelihoods for millions of people around the world, including in South Africa, albeit regulatory frameworks remain a hindrance.

A panel of specialists interrogated how the artisanal miners should be included in responsible supply chains at the Mining Indaba on Wednesday.

Head of Corporate Responsibility at Trafigura, James Nicholson explained why unregulated artisanal work was dangerous.

"People die every single day descending deep tunnels simply to scratch a living. It doesn’t have to be this way," he said.

Locally, dozens of people die every year while engaging in artisanal mining whether legally or illegally when desperately trying to eke out a living. Some are, however, killed in disputes over territory.

Beyond our shores, there is a raging debate about the contribution of the artisanal miners in minerals and metals, with Nicholson explaining that the demand for cobalt, for example, cannot be met without them.

"If ASM material was completely out of the picture they would simply not be enough cobalt to satisfy global demand. Now in this scenario, to net-zero, it is going to be increasingly hard to navigate. We all have to understand the importance of ASM," he said.

Nicholson and other speakers encouraged large mining companies, government, and civil society to engage in formalising the sector.