Mabuza: KZN must 'build back better' when repairing damage from floods

Mabuza said the provincial departments and national government are working to find resources to fund the clean-up operation and reconstruction.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza on Thursday said KwaZulu-Natal must "build back better" when it reconstructs damaged infrastructure following the deadly floods.

Mabuza said provincial departments and national government were working to find resources to fund the clean-up operation and reconstruction.

Mabuza was responding to questions from members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday afternoon on a range of issues.

Mabuza told NCOP that as of 30 April, 8,096 flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal had been accommodated.

He said government’s response to the aftermath of the floods would happen in three phases, which included search for those that still missing.

He said this will also include building better infrastructure: “Then the third phase would be medium and long term one which is the reconstruction and rehabilitation, with a focus, like I said of building back better. Build those bridges try and build those roads.”

