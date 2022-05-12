Lotto results: Wednesday, 11 May 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 are:
Lotto: 20, 22, 25, 36, 50, 51 B: 12
Lotto Plus 1: 10, 17, 22, 29, 35, 47 B: 46
Lotto Plus 2:10, 15, 16, 29, 36, 40 B: 19
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
