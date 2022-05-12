Joburg City guide: Seven must-see arts & culture events for the weekend

All the world’s a stage this weekend as Johannesburg hosts comedy, art, theatre festivals and everything in between. Check out the city guide:

Bodyland – A Site for Contemplation at The University of Johannesburg Art Gallery

UJ Art Gallery presents an exciting display of work, Bodyland – A site for Contemplation.

Curated by Anelisa Mangcu, the exhibition is a result of artist residency by Athi-Patra Ruga which happened across 14 days during late 24 October to 7 November 2020.

It features the work of eight young artists from the Eastern Cape.

Artists engage with a range of topics, centered on the location of residency on history and natural resources and the politics of the body and land.

Find the exhibition at the University of Johannesburg Kingsway Campus, Auckland Park. The gallery is open from 7 May to 3 June 2022.

Leano Stage - Shane Cooper and Mabuta

Shane Cooper & MABUTA present a sonic portrait of Africa at the Leano Stage Theatre, with Cooper on the Bass, Bokani Dyer on keyboards, Sisonke Xonti dominating the saxophone and Jonno Sweetman on the drums.

The performance is described an uncannily personal journey through the palpable colours, energies, and smells of the continent, which you will feel in your skin, bones and in the soles of your feet,.

The musical journal of Africa moves through Mali, Nigeria, Ethiopia and the many sounds that make up their native South Africa.

Starting at 8pm on 13 May 2022 at the Leano Stage on 81 De Korte St, in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, tickets go for R300 per person.

Give back to South African music and book your spot on Quicket.

Jozi Studio Art Tour by Micro-adventure Tours