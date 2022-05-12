Joburg ANC says conference postponement not due to Moerane accident

Johannesburg is the African National Congress's biggest region in Gauteng with 135 branches.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC has dispelled rumours that the postponement of its Johannesburg regional elective conference is linked to the hospitalisation of former Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Moerane.

Moerane was involved in a car accident on Monday.

It's understood that he was expected to contest the chairperson position at the ANC's Jo'burg Regional Conference.

The conference has since been moved from this weekend until the end of May.

Johannesburg is the ANC's biggest region in Gauteng with 135 branches.

Regional coordinator Dada Morero said the postponement of the conference to later this month is due to unresolved disputes in 20 branches - nine of which need to re-run branch general meetings.

"Dates on the process of running the AGM whether it was run in accordance with the guidelines so you find that majority of the dates are in violation of guidelines".

Morero, who is also expected to contest the chairperson position, said Moerane remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

He said the ANC will use the next two weeks to finalise all outstanding disputes in a bid to ensure a successful conference taking place between 27 and 29 May.