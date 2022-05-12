‘If I go to prison, so be it’: Alex business owners vow to retaliate

Six stores were burnt to the ground following a fire on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Store owners whose shops where gutted by a fire at the Pan African Mall in Alexandra have vowed to retaliate.

Six stores were razed to the ground following a fire on Wednesday.

The cause of the blaze is still not known, and no injuries were reported.

Frustrated store owners say they are angry that all their belongings and money have burnt, and they are now left to pick up the pieces.

Eyewitness News spoke to several store owners who blame the burning of their shops on the Dudula movement.

They are angry and now left without a livelihood to support their families and say they will retaliate.

“These people who did this just burnt our shops; today people just come in and burn what we worked so hard for. I am going to retaliate and if I go to prison, so be it.”

Meanwhile, emergency services Robert Mulaudzi said an investigation was under way to determine the cause of the blaze.