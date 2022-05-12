How does 'fast fashion' impact the environment?

Keely Goodall | John Maythan spoke to Mark Sumner, a lecturer in sustainability at the University of Leeds, about ‘fast fashion’ and its devastating environmental impacts.

JOHANNSBURG - If you have an interest in sustainable living and protecting the environment, you may have heard of the term ‘fast fashion’ and its devastating environmental impacts.

Some clothing companies produce high volumes of cheap clothing, that have very short shelf lives and high environmental costs.

Brands like Shein have gained popularity for their cheap, fast fashion clothing, which often don’t last more than a handful of wears.

John Maythan spoke to Mark Sumner, a lecturer in sustainability at the University of Leeds, about this trend.

According to Sumner, you can understand the impact of the industry by following the journey of the production of a single cotton t-shirt, from the raw cotton to the final product that is ready to wear.

From the growth of the cotton to the import and export of raw materials and eventually the final product, the fashion industry is estimated to contribute to around 10% of global carbon emissions and majority of this comes from the growth and harvesting of the cotton.

The industry also uses huge volumes of water, which is often polluted in the dyeing process.

Listen to the audio for more.