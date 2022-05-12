Gungubele: Govt concerned about resurgence in COVID-19 cases

During the post cabinet briefing on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele urged all people to take measures to protect themselves against the virus especially during the winter season.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet is concerned about the recent spike in COVID-19 infections as South Africa experiences a resurgence.

During the post Cabinet briefing on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele urged all people to take measures to protect themselves against the virus especially during the winter season.

The country has seen cases steadily rise over the last few weeks amid fears of a new variant.

Gungubele has reiterated calls for the unvaccinated to get their jabs: “We should also continue to adhere to all COVID prevention protocols including the wearing of a mask that covers both nose and mouth, washing hands with water and soap or using a 70% alcohol-based hand sanitiser and keep a safe social distance of at least one metre.”