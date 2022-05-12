EC brothers accused of killing elderly father to make a bid for bail

The duo allegedly assaulted their 74-year-old father at their home in the Mbotyi locality on Sunday night. The deceased sustained a head injury during the alleged assault and later died in hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Two men accused of killing their elderly father in Lusikisiki will bring a bail application during their next court appearance.

The duo allegedly assaulted their 74-year-old father at their home in the Mbotyi locality on Sunday night.

Police believe that the deceased killed a dog that he believed ate eggs and domestic animals.

The deceased sustained a head injury during the alleged assault and later died in hospital.

The police's Majola Nkohli: "The two men aged 27 and 29 briefly appeared in the magistrate's court and their case was postponed to the 17th of May for bail applications. The two were remanded in custody."