CT teen due in court for bringing gun to school

Police officers were deployed to the school in Claremont earlier this week after receiving a tip-off.

CAPE TOWN - A 19-year-old learner arrested for the possession of a firearm at a Cape Town school is expected to appear in court soon.

Officials conducted a search of the classroom but couldn't find the gun.

They were later called back after the firearm was found hidden behind a compartment in the room next door.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "They returned and retrieved the firearm. further investigation led them to a 19-year-old learner who acknowledged that he was the one with the firearm. he was subsequently arrested. A Glock pistol with no serial number was seized."