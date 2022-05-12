Blind SA challenging apartheid-era Copyright Act in ConCourt

Under the apartheid era Copyright Act, it's practically impossible for most people with visual and print disabilities to access versions of published works in, for example braille, without risking falling foul of the law.

JOHANNESBURG - Under the apartheid-era Copyright Act, it’s practically impossible for most people with visual and print disabilities in South Africa to access versions of published works in, for example, braille, without risking falling foul of the law. But a landmark case currently underway in the Constitutional Court aims to finally change this.

Blind SA, represented by public interest law centre Section27, has gone to court to challenge the act.

Once it’s been enacted, the Copyright Act Amendment Bill will provide for the required access. But five years after it was first introduced, the bill is still before the National Assembly, with enactment delayed as a result of controversy around some of its other provisions. And so Blind SA is now asking the court to read in the uncontroversial provisions for people with visual and print disabilities, in the meantime.

The Johannesburg High Court ruled in Blind SA’s favour last year. But the matter is now before the Constitutional Court for confirmation. It is not being opposed.

Advocate Jonathan Berger, for Blind SA, opened today’s proceedings with a moving address in which he referenced the preamble to the Constitution.

“Amongst other things it states the Constitution was adopted as the supreme law of the republic so as to improve the quality of life of all citizens and free the potential of each person. We are here today because that promise continues to be broken day after day after day by the failure of the Copyright Act to ensure people with visual and print disabilities are able to access works under copyright.”