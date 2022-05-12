Case against alleged Parly arsonist Zandile Mafe back in court

Mafe (49) was arrested in connection with the fire that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly Building in January this year. He’s been in custody since his arrest and faces four charges relating to the incident.

CAPE TOWN - The case against suspected Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, resumes in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Mafe (49) was arrested in connection with the fire that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly Building in January this year.

He’s been in custody since his arrest and faces four charges relating to the incident.

The State at Zandile Mafe's previous court appearance, requested a six-week postponement so that experts could wrap up outstanding investigations.

Mafe has been charged with housebreaking with the intent to commit terrorism and arson, theft as well as separate terrorism and arson charges.

The defence insists that the wrong person is behind bars, saying Mafe is being made a scapegoat.

Meanwhile, Mafe has taken the dismissal of his bail application on judicial review at the Western Cape High Court.

Judgment in the matter has been reserved.