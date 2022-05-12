Cabinet welcomes arrests made in connection with Hillary Gardee's murder

The three men appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court this week.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has welcomed the arrest and prosecution of three men in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee, once again condemning crimes against women and children.

The men appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court this week.

The daughter of the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF)'s former secretary-general, Godrich Gardee, was kidnapped while at a grocery store last month.

She was raped and murdered, her body found in a veld in Sabie.

Cabinet has also commented on the killing of six people in a mass shooting in Khayelitsha at the weekend.

"These senseless murders are reminders that we must do more as a society to end violence and gender-based violence and femicide. Cabinet urges all people in the country to work with the government in the fight against crime and GBV together we can ensure that our communities and streets are safe for all including the elderly women and children" said Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.