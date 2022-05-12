At least six stores gutted by fire at Pan African Mall in Alexandra

Emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

JOHANNESBURG - At least six stores have been gutted by fire at the Pan African Mall in Alexandra.

The incident affected the stores outside the mall which vendors use to sell their goods including food and cosmetics.

No injuries have been reported.

"We can confirm that we responded to a fire incident at the Pan African Mall where between six and eight stores were affected by this fire incident".