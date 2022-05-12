A month on: KZN’s flood-wrecked families worry about their future

With no homes to return to, some are still relying on churches and community halls for shelter.

KWAZULU-NATAL - It’s been exactly one month since KwaZulu-Natal saw the biggest floods ever to hit the province and many say they are still worried about the future after being left destitute.

More than 435 people were killed in the floods, with many still missing.

Eyewitness News looked at the plight of thousands of families a month after the province saw floods and mudslides that took the province and the country by surprise.

The provincial economy took a massive hit, with an estimated R25 billion in damage.



As the repairs continue around the province, the search continues for missing loved ones.

Many families have lost three or more relatives.

Rescue workers and the police have also been mourning the loss of two of their own.

Sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara and her dog, Leah, drowned during a rescue operation.

While the province rebuilds, the loss of loved ones and friends have left deep scars.