14 children killed in measles outbreak in Zimbabwe’s Maniculand province

So far, 72 children have been infected but the outbreak has been confined to Mutasa district.

HARARE - In Zimbabwe, an outbreak of measles has killed 14 children and sickened dozens more in the Maniculand province in the east of the country.

The government said it was carrying out a mass vaccination programme in the affected district.

Unconfirmed reports say most of the cases are among children from religious sects whose family members shun modern medicine.

The ministry of health and childcare said it was vaccinating all children there, aged between six months and 15 years.

Last month, UNICEF and the World Health Organization warned that disruptions to regular immunisation programmes, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, had created conditions ripe for measles outbreaks around the world.