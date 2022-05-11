Two more suspects arrested for mass shooting in Endlovini in Khayelitsha

The pair were tracked down and apprehended on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects have been arrested for another mass shooting in Khayelitsha.

In March, five people were gunned down in the Endlovini area.

The pair were tracked down and apprehended on Tuesday.



One of the suspects was hunted down in the Eastern Cape.

An unlicensed firearm, believed to be the murder weapon, was found in possession of the other alleged gunmen in Khayelitsha.

These latest arrests bring to three the number of people now behind bars for that attack.