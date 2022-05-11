Tshegofatso Pule's family says delay in Shoba sentencing denies them closure

The convicted killer made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday for what was supposed to be the start of arguments for sentencing.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Tshegofatso Pule said that the delay in sentencing proceedings in the trial against Ntuthuko Shoba was a denial of closure for their members.

But that was postponed because Shoba’s sentencing report had not been completed.

Pule (28) was eight months pregnant when Shoba arranged that she be killed and hung from a tree in Durban Deep in Roodepoort.

After a brief sitting in the Johannesburg High Court, Pule's family and their supporters were visibly disappointed with the delay.

Pule’s uncle Tumisang Katake said that once again, the delays in this matter were caused by her killer, Ntuthuko Shoba.

"But at the same time, I think in the interest of fairness we just have to allow it. We can all sit here and moan and groan about what had happened in court, but the fact is the matter had been postponed. Again we see a process whereby our family is being denied a chance of closure,"

Her younger brother Pholoso Pule said all they want to see is Shoba jailed for life.

"He took something from me that I was highly excited for, a new member of my family. I had so many dreams for this child," he said.

Shoba will remain behind bars for another two months before appearing for mitigation and aggravation arguments in the high court.

