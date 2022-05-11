Trevor Manuel asks broadcaster JJ Tabane to retract Cope statements

Manuel has penned a letter expressing outrage at the utterances made by Tabane during an interview on a YouTube channel The Hustlers Corner.

JOHANNESBURG - Trevor Manuel has asked broadcaster JJ Tabane to apologise and retract a statement he made about the former finance minister being part of the formation of the Congress of the People (Cope).

Manuel said when Cope was established he was a full and committed member of the ANC national executive committee.

He said Tabane's allegation was "duplicitous and impugns his integrity”.

Manuel has asked Tabane to withdraw what he described as false, wrongful, and unlawful statements and publicly apologise for the "harm and unlawful conduct caused”.

Manuel has threatened to take legal action if Tabane does not comply with the demands.