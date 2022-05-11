Ramaphosa wants SA's railway system to get urgent attention

President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the destruction of South Africa's railway system needs urgent attention if the country is to see investment.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Tuesday.

He said government is firmly committed to fulfilling its responsibilities - and removing all barriers to growth, and sustainability.

"We are firmly committed to ensuring that mining occupies its rightful place as it's always done in the past as an industry of the future. An industry that has given birth and strengthened our industrialisation process, our manufacturing processes".