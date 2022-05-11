PowerBall results: Tuesday, 10 May 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 10 May 2022:
PowerBall: 22, 38, 42, 48, 49 PB: 16
PowerBall Plus: 11, 16, 27, 45, 47 PB: 1
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 10/05/22 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 10, 2022
#PowerBall: 22, 38, 42, 48, 49#PowerBall: 16#PowerBallPLUS: 11, 16, 27, 45, 47#PowerBall: 01 pic.twitter.com/Rw6Lv218Kp