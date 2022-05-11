Go

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.

Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 10 May 2022:

PowerBall: 22, 38, 42, 48, 49 PB: 16
PowerBall Plus: 11, 16, 27, 45, 47 PB: 1

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

