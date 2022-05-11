Phalatse’s job as mayor ‘safe’ as DA places region under administration

The party said the decision to place the region under administration follows what it calls “significant underperformance” during last year’s local government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng said on Wednesday the party’s recent decision to place its Johannesburg region under administration would not impact the position of its deployees to the council.

This means Mpho Phalatse’s job as mayor is safe.

The DA in Gauteng has cited internal factionalism, lack of performance by public representatives at all levels and leadership conflict as factors that have led to its Joburg region being placed under administration.

However, the party said the jobs of its councillors are safe.

DA Gauteng chairperson Fred Nel said: “The administration as the Joburg region only pertains to the party structures and will not affect the caucus or the main positions within the council.”

Nel said the administration will be lifted as soon the administrator Thomas Walters has fulfilled his mandate to clean up the region.