Phaahla paints bleak picture of impact of budget cuts on Health Dept

During his 2022/2023 budget vote on Tuesday, the minister revealed his concerns that the budget would be dropping by close to 2% a year.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has painted a bleak picture of the impact of budget cuts on his department and the country’s already hobbling healthcare system.

Speaking to 702’s Bongani Bingwa on Wednesday morning, he said that the department was appreciative of a "slight improvement" on projections for the current year but that even with this, they were struggling.

"Most of our provinces are unable to retain even the staff who were employed as a result of additional allocation for COVID because that amount has been reduced almost by half. So going forward, if that 2% actually happens, it means, the question becomes: Do you retrench some of the staff? Are you able to replace equipment? Are you able to procure medicines and other consumables? What about new facilities and refurbishments? So all those are going to be quite tricky going forward," the minister said.

Phaahla said that maintenance of the country’s already largely dilapidated healthcare facilities could be one of the first areas to suffer.

"What is going to be more compromised is most likely your maintenance, equipment and other supplies because the staff complement you have to retain mostly," he said.

