Parly plans to proceed with Mkhwebane inquiry despite court bid

Mkhwebane has again approached the apex court to rescind the decision in took on Friday where it dismissed her application.

CAPE TOWN - The parliamentary committee probing Busisiwe Mkhwebane competence wants to proceed despite another Constitutional Court rescission application by the public protector.

The section 194 inquiry committee met on Wednesday to get an update from Parliament's legal advisors.

Mkhwebane has again approached the Constitutional Court, saying it failed to consider a leaked SMS that pre-empted the apex court’s decision which ruled against her.

But committee members say the SMS leak has nothing to do with the inquiry and it should move on.

Committee member Brett Herron said: “To contaminate our proceedings with this SMS, there seems to be this attempt. Unless there is any misconduct related to that SMS, I think it’s really in my view irrelevant to our proceedings.”

Committee member Violet Siwela agreed: “I’m concurring with the speakers who are saying the SMS has got nothing to do, has got no relation with committee and we need to proceed.”

Parliament legal advisor Siviwe Njikela said there’s no legal impediment to stop committee from proceeding despite a pending high court application to interdict the committee.