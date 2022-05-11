Nathaniel Julies murder case postponed to June

The trial had already begun last year but all testimony and records have had to be scrapped after the passing of Judge Ramarumo Monama.

JOHANNESBURG - The court case against three police officers arrested in connection with the murder of Nathaniel Julies has been postponed in the Palmridge Magistrate's Court.

The trio made a brief appearance on Wednesday morning.

They are accused of the 2020 shooting of the 16-year-old who had Downs syndrome in Eldorado Park and then trying to cover it up.

The three police officers, who were stationed at the Eldorado Park Police Station, sat in the dock on Wednesday morning waiting for proceedings to begin.

Voster Netshiongolo and Scorpion Ndyalvane huddled together making small talk while Caylene Whiteboy sat alone in the corner of the dock.