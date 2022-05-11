KZN MEC says water is slowly being restored to various parts of eThekwini

Water supply continues to be one of the biggest challenges for communities.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governmance MEC Sipho Hlomuka said water supply is slowly being restored to various parts of eThekwini following the deadly floods.

The region took a hard hit after the recent floods which also led to infrastructure damage.

However, Hlomuka said teams are on the ground working on restoring water and other services.

"The team from eThekwini, working with the provincial government, are trying their level best to try and restore services including water and other services for the people of eThekwini".