Khayelitsha residents want police station in Site C in wake of mass shootings

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Western Cape police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile visited the Taiwan informal settlement on Tuesday where six men were killed on Sunday night, in the third mass shooting in Khayelitsha since March.

CAPE TOWN - Fearful Khayelitsha residents have reiterated that Site C needs its own police station.

That's where six men were killed on Sunday night, in the third mass shooting in Khayelitsha since March.

"This is our daily life... to have people shooting all around," a mother of three said to Police Minister Cele.

"Where's our police station? Where's our police station in Site C? For you guys to come here, you're just playing with us," another resident told the minister and police commissioner.

Without providing much detail, provincial police commissioner Patekile indicated that there were plans to establish a police station in Site C.

The motive for the latest mass shooting is undetermined and there have been no arrests.