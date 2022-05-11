Joburg ANC to meet to resolve issues ahead of Gauteng elective conference

A meeting of provincial leaders looks set to decide on the way forward for the party’s Gauteng elective conference.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Joburg is expected to hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss issues within the party ahead of its elective conference this coming weekend.

It said that should matters affecting the party be resolved, the conference will go ahead.

However, a car accident involving former mayor, Mpho Moerane, could also influence their decision. He is in a critical condition.

A meeting of provincial leaders looks set to decide on the way forward for the party’s Gauteng elective conference.

The party has hinted that the conference may be postponed due to a number of issues.

Regional spokesperson Sasabona Manganya said that these issues involved the branch general meetings among others.

"There are other issues that we needed to affirm that we finally resolved or not. Depending on that report, the decision will be to allow the conference to continue or to postpone the conference if all issues are not resolved," Manganya said.

The ANC is currently holding elective conferences in different provinces leading up to the much-anticipated national elective conference in December.