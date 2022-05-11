Grade 1 & 8 online admissions for 2023 academic year to begin in July

The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed that the online admissions process would open from July until August.

JOHANNESBURG - It's that time of year again when thousands of parents must apply for grade 1 and grade 8 places.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said online admissions for the 2023 academic year would open from July until August.

Lesufi said they had reviewed the way in which the previous system operated and enhanced it so that it was more user-friendly.

In the past parents have raised concerns about the system and the challenges faced when trying to register their children.

The application period will start on 2 July and would close on 19 August.