Govt on a mission to protect vulnerable communities against climate change

The burning issue was discussed virtually on Tuesday among officials from the Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Department, the weather service and the South African Local Government Association.

CAPE TOWN - The Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Department said it’s formed partnerships to help protect communities against climate change.

The burning issue was discussed virtually on Tuesday among officials from government, the weather service, the South African Local Government Association.

The department's Tlou Ramaru explained some work they're doing to try to protect vulnerable communities against the impact of climate change.

"We are working together Sanbi, we are working with Sos on the multi-hazard integrated early warning systems as well. We are working with Sanbi on the resilience and interventions in Limpopo, Eastern Cape, KZN".

The recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal are a sobering reminder of just how exposed we can be to changes in the climate.

South African Local Government Association's Slindile Maphumulo stresses the importance of municipalities investing in infrastructure that can withstand risks.

"Research could go towards the future impact of climate change and recommendations of best practice. Climate education is also a vitally important one so that planners, emergency managers, and educators are all involved in the climate change phase."

The Climate Change Bill is before Parliament.

It will give municipalities a legal basis from which to integrate climate change planning into their programmes.