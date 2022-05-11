Govt depts & state entities owe SIU R600m, MPs told

SIU officials have told MPs that as of 31 December last year, it was owed R650 million, with local government its biggest debtor at almost R200 million.

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said that it was owed over R600 million by state entities and government departments.

Officials from the unit have briefed Parliament’s justice committee on its annual performance plan.

The unit's made progress in various probes, recovering more than R2 billion linked to dodgy personal protection equipment (PPE) contracts.

SIU officials have told MPs that as of 31 December last year, it was owed R650 million, with local government its biggest debtor at almost R200 million.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Werner Horn said that this failure to pay the SIU for its investigations would hinder its performance.

"We sit with two issues around this. The first, we all know the current funding model is not working," Horn said.

SIU head Andy Mothibi agreed, saying that the current funding model was not sustainable and needed to be reviewed.

"If we don’t recover this debt, it has got the potential that a few years down the line, it will really pose risk to the SIU’s operations," Mothibi said.

Mothibi also told MPs of "significant" progress in several investigations despite financial challenges.