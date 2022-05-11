Experts question mining firms' ability to achieve sustainability targets

Environmental, social and governance issues have taken centre stage at this year’s mining indaba, with different producers sharing their plans and strategies on how this would be achieved.

CAPE TOWN - While mining companies have committed to addressing environmental, social and governance risks amid renewed vigour to prioritise sustainability, some advisory firms and experts in the industry are not convinced.

The concern was shared at the Mining Indaba under way in Cape Town, where a number of the continent’s leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, addressed delegates.

This is the first time the event is being held in person after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Environmental, social and governance issues have taken centre stage at this year’s mining indaba, with different producers sharing their plans and strategies on how this would be achieved.

However, advisory firms in the industry such as DSS+ said that while the commitment was there, few companies had specific and measurable plans on how to achieve the targets.

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe emphasised this very point over the past two days of the indaba, saying that producers needed to better define what the actual impact of their commitment to policies such as the just energy transition really meant.

In South Africa, failure by companies to meet social or environmental obligations are well documented despite initial commitments to protect people and the spaces where they operate.

This, in turn, results in disruptions in production as communities near mines resort to social unrest to raise their pleas.

Meanwhile, the Minerals Council has told delegates at the gathering that South Africa could unlock close to R100 billion of investment if it were to deal with red tape which was hindering new ventures and planned renewable energy projects.

It estimates that there is a backlog of 4,500 outstanding mining and prospecting licences.

