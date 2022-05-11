Eskom: Winter power demand affecting ability to deliver uninterrupted supply

The utility implemented stage two power cuts from 5pm to 10pm on Monday and Tuesday this week as it experienced more problems with its generation system.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa could be in for another night in the dark after Eskom said that it could not guarantee that it would be able to provide electricity to all households and businesses at all times this week.

Spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said that the high demand in winter was also affecting Eskom's overall ability to provide its only service to the country.

"The onset of winter has seen increased demand and this will relate to capacity constraints throughout this period, particularly in the evening and morning peaks, unfortunately, this will generally require the implementation of load shedding during the evening peaks," he said.