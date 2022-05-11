Contamination concerns of eThekwini's water sources after deadly KZN floods
Last month the province experienced severe rainfall which led to large-scale flooding.
DURBAN - Water sources, including rivers in the eThekwini district in KwaZulu-Natal have been contaminated following recent heavy rains.
Billions will be needed to repair damaged infrastructure.
On Wednesday, the province’s cooperative governance MEC briefed the media on latest developments and warned residents against using contaminated water.
@kzncogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka is addressing the media expanding on the pronouncements made during yesterdays budget vote where the department tabled an amount of R 1.8 billion for the 2022/23 financial year.
While water scarcity remains a massive hurdle in most areas and contamination concerns seems to founded.
MEC Sipho Hlomuka said, “Most water resources, from rivers in the eThekwini districts have been found to have significantly high percentage of water contamination.”
He has warned this posed a threat to people’s health: “This increase the risk of potential outbreaks of waterborne diseases such as cholera and other diseases.”
The province’s infrastructure damage cost is currently sitting at R25 billion and may increase.