Contamination concerns of eThekwini's water sources after deadly KZN floods

Last month the province experienced severe rainfall which led to large-scale flooding.

DURBAN - Water sources, including rivers in the eThekwini district in KwaZulu-Natal have been contaminated following recent heavy rains.



Billions will be needed to repair damaged infrastructure.

On Wednesday, the province’s cooperative governance MEC briefed the media on latest developments and warned residents against using contaminated water.