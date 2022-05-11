Cheers (Drink to That): Rihanna's Fenty Beauty to launch in SA on 27 May

Music, business and fashion mogul, Rihanna, announced the highly anticipated launch of Fenty Beauty and Fenty skin on Tuesday through her Twitter account.

JOHANNESBURG - Back in 2017, Rihanna changed the make-up and beauty industry at a time where the industry was looking bleak and bland, with every brand releasing some sort of variation of the same products.

It seemed that innovation was fading because, let’s face it, originality is dead. But with her release of Fenty Beauty, and its accompanying 40+ shades of foundation, our resident Badgal proved that you don’t need originality to be innovative.

The brand will officially be launching around the continent on 27 May in South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Speaking to a fan, the baddest in the make-up game announced that the lines will release to mega-department store Edgars, who previously brought us international brands like Topshop, Ivy Park and Doc Martens, as well as ARC Stores.