Cele wants answers after man accused of Khayelitsha mass shooting granted bail

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has questioned how a man accused of a mass shooting in Khayelitsha was released on bail.

Thando Shuba, who's charged with six counts of murder, was granted bail of R800 by the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court and his case has been remanded until July.

Shuba was apprehended after six people were shot dead in the Enkanini informal settlement on 20 March.

Cele said that he wanted answers.

“What frustrates me is the arrest in the Enkanini case where this guy's been given bail," the minister said.