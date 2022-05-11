Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who?

Sara-Jayne King | Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town.

- Cape Town has once again appeared at the top of a 'Greatest City on Earth' list, pipped only by Sydney and Barcelona

- But while the city is the ideal playground for visitors, how does the ranking reconcile with the lives of ordinary Capetonians?

Doubts are being cast on whether Cape Town is really deserving of its most recent ranking in the 'world's greatest city' list.

The Mother City came in third, behind only Barcelona and Sydney in the UK Telegraph's top 50 greatest cities on earth published last week.

It fought off stiff competition from the likes of Venice, Dubai, and London to secure a place in the top three.

But while the ranking is great news for tourism, the reality for the majority of people who call the city is home is a world away from the 5-star hotels and Michelin starred restaurants, says SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown.

It's not really a reflection of what it's actually like to live in Cape Town for most people. Kayla Hanna Brown, Project manager for programmes - SA Cities Network

To call Cape Town the third best city in the world is misleading. Kayla Hanna Brown, Project manager for programmes - SA Cities Network

For its study, The Telegraph analysed a range of data 50 cities selected by its readers, and the criteria they prioritised in city break destinations.

Criteria included green space, LGBT+ safety ranking, disabled access, the number of Michelin-starred restaurants,and cultural prowess.

It really comes down to how to do we define what a great city is. Kayla Hanna Brown, Project manager for programmes - SA Cities Network

It's obviously positive for how it can affect tourism for the whole country. Kayla Hanna Brown, Project manager for programmes - SA Cities Network

Despite the ranking, South Africa, as a nation, remains the most unequal country in the world.

Earlier this year a World Bank report said race continues to play a determining factor in a society where 10% of the population owns more than 80% of the wealth.

