Bus sector agreement a breakthrough for workers

JOHANNESBURG - Agreement in the bus sector is a breakthrough for workers as it's above inflation.

Employers met with the union and bus association representatives at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday where they agreed on an increase of six percent across the board.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the lowest-paid workers will benefit.

"Numsa defeated the agenda to introduce a two-term market where new workers will be denied an increase, instead employers agree that all new workers will be eligible for increases even if you joined the company after March 2022."