Buckle up: South Africa is the 'most dangerous country to drive in'

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is unfortunately leading the world as the most dangerous country to drive in.

Recent data from Zutobi gave driving scores for countries around the world based on factors such as seatbelt use, alcohol-related accidents and speed limit - and awarded South Africa a disappointing safety score of 3.41/10.

According to this data, an estimated 57.5% of the road traffic deaths in South Africa are related to alcohol consumption, and the road traffic death rate is 22.2 per 100,000 population.

In addition to this, only 31% of passengers sitting in the front seat wear seatbelts according to the estimates from the study.

South Africa’s score is significantly lower than even the second most dangerous country, Thailand, which has a safety score of 4.35/10.

The safest countries to drive in according to the study are Norway, Iceland and Estonia, with Norway having less than 3 deaths per 100,000 people and 95% of front seat passengers wearing seatbelts.

Every year around the Easter period, South Africa sees high numbers of road deaths and this year was no exception with 162 people losing their lives.

With alcohol related incidents being so high and seatbelt use so low, it is clear that there needs to be a change in South African driving habits if we want to see safer roads across the country.