ANC in Johannesburg postpones regional elective conference

The ANC in Johannesburg has postponed its regional elective conference that was set for this weekend.

It will now take place at the end of May.

The news follows the car accident involving former mayor Mpho Moerane who is in a serious but stable condition.

Moerane is the ANC caucus leader in the City of Johannesburg - a position he has held since the local government elections last year.

Moerance has been mayor for just one month following the death of then mayor, Jolidee Matongo who died in a car accident last year.