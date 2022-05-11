Alleged CT hospital shooter worked for SAPS for 5 years, court hears

Jean-Paul Malgas was a patient at New Somerset Hospital in Green Point when he allegedly disarmed a constable who was there guarding another patient on Saturday night. Malgas then allegedly shot and killed the officer and two other patients.

CAPE TOWN - It's emerged that a former police officer accused of a triple murder at a Cape Town hospital left the SAPS after only five years.

Jean-Paul Malgas was a patient at New Somerset Hospital in Green Point when he allegedly disarmed a constable who was there guarding another patient on Saturday night.

The 39-year-old then allegedly shot and killed the officer and two other patients.

The accused's exact reason for leaving the police force is not yet clear but his lawyer, Shagan Balram, said that his client was not comfortable being at work and there were issues within the SAPS that led to him leaving.

"He did work from 2002 to 2007 in the South African police force and he thenleft in the year 2007. He was a constabel when he did leave," Balram said.

The Vredenberg father of four was based in the West Coast town of Hopefield when he left and has been unemployed ever since.

It's also not clear why Jean-Paul Malgas was receiving treatment at Somerset Hospital but the court on Tuesday heard that he suffers from severe depression, is suicidal and is currently not in a good frame of mind.

For this reason, he was unusually restrained, in handcuffs and leg irons.

The case has been postponed to 30 June for further investigation.

Malgas will remain in custody at Pollsmooor Prison after abandoning his bail application in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority NPA's Eric Ntabazalila: "Jean-Paul Malgas appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court facing three counts of murder, a count of illegal possession of a firearm, a count of illegal possession of ammunition and a count of robbery. At this stage, the accused abandoned his bail. If he applies for bail, the State will oppose bail. We are charging him under schedule six."