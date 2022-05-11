All provinces in South Africa show COVID resurgence, says NICD

The disease has claimed the lives of more than 100,500 people in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Wednesday said all nine provinces have seen a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. This as the country recorded more than 7,500 new daily infections over the past 24-hour period.

However, NICD Executive Director Professor Adrian Puren said they did not expect the disease's severity to exceed that of the fourth wave.

“We will certainly see an increase in cases, mainly mild disease and not severe disease as has been seen with the other variants such as the Delta variant.”

According to Puren, two new sub-lineages of the Omicron coronavirus variant BA.4 and BA.5 are driving the surge: “It’s thought that the behaviour is likely to be an increase in transmissibility as well.”

Experts have reiterated vaccination remains the best defence against coronavirus infection.