AfriForum back in court to challenge ban against displaying apartheid flag

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum says the reasons behind any potential displays of the old South African flag are crucial to determining whether they’re hate speech.

The organisation was in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday to try and overturn an Equality Court ruling declaring displays of the flag to be hate speech unless they are for artistic, academic, and journalistic purposes.

Counsel for the group advocate Mark Oppenheimer said though that this doesn’t cover various other legitimate reasons.

The focus of much of AfriForum’s argument has been on context.

Oppenheimer argued while the old South African flag could symbolise apartheid, that those wishing to display it could also be ‘trading’ on its dominant meaning.

He used an example of students in the United States who displayed swastikas on campus, in an act of protest against other students’ display of the confederate flag.

But he’s argued the Equality Court’s ruling ignored the context in which the old flag was potentially being exhibited and that unless it was for artistic, academic, and journalistic reasons, the ruling automatically deemed such displays hate speech even though the test set out in the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act, requires "a clear intention to be harmful or to incite harm and to promote or propagate hatred”.