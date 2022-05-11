African Climate Reality Project calls for improvement in town planning

The Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Department, the SA Weather Service and SALGA on Wednesday hosted a webinar on how climate change impacts society.

CAPE TOWN - The African Climate Reality Project has called for an urgent improvement in town planning, so it's more "climate smart and climate proof".

The Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Department, the SA Weather Service, and the South African Local Government Association Wednesday hosted a webinar on how climate change impacts society.

Experts unpacked measures that are being implemented to better shield communities against severe weather events like the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

African Climate Reality Project branch manager Amy Gillian Thorp said the country's climate change laws should also be revised to ensure it's more gender-responsive.

" Using solar panels, ensuring that we have water harvesting systems in place but at the same time making sure that the road infrastructure is sufficient to deal with climate impacts".