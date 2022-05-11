A year after announcement, deal for SAA private partner still not done, MPs told

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told MPs that it was still a 'live transaction' and that the deal was not finalised yet.

CAPE TOWN - The deal to transfer majority ownership of South African Airways (SAA) to a private partner is still not complete more than a year since its announcement.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has given Parliament an update on the special equity partner process.

He told MPs that it was still a “live transaction” and that the deal was not finalised yet.

Minister Gordhan told MPs that finding a suitable strategic equity partner was because the State was no longer willing to part with money from the fiscus to bail out SAA.

"But also, we must remember by demanding more money from the state and the situation was completely untenable and eventually what we had was a further recapitalisation in February 2019," Gordhan said.

Gordhan told Scopa that those interested in buying SAA had a number of conditions.

"Among the other conditions, if you like, from interested parties is that they would want management control, majority shareholding, they would like no political interference," he explained.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana agreed with Gordhan, saying SAA that had become a “fiscal drain”, costing the state R49 billion to date.