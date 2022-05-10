WC residents urged to use water sparingly as dam levels dip by 2%

The provincial Water and Sanitation Department has urged residents to use water sparingly.

CAPE TOWN - There’s been an over 2% drop in the Western Cape’s water storage dam level.

The department on Tuesday said the province’s water reserves had decreased from just over 66% at present compared to 68.35% during the same time last year.

The Theewaterskloof Dam is just under 68% full compared to this time last year when its water level stood at 72%.

Officials, however, say this was a satisfactory outlook as more rainfall was expected over the coming winter months.

The Central Karoo’s Gamka Dam has seen a remarkable recovery with water capacity there now standing at 90% up from around 50% this time last year.

Meanwhile in the Eastern Cape, Nelson Mandela Bay’s combined water level now stands at 12.81%.

As the metro faces 'Day Zero' with taps expected to run dry, authorities have urged residents to use water sparingly.