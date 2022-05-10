Court to hear urgent bid by Sahra to repatriate 30 objects linked to Mandela

The objects and artefacts were allegedly illegally exported ahead of a since-cancelled auction by New York-based Guernsey’s to raise funds for a memorial garden in Qunu.

JOHANNESBURG - An urgent bid from the South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra) to repatriate some 30 objects and artefacts linked to former President Nelson Mandela, including the key to his prison cell as well as various artworks, signed books and clothing items, is due to come before the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

News of the auction, originally scheduled for January, sparked widespread controversy, and it was ultimately called off following engagements between Sahra and Guernsey’s.

But says Sahra, the items at the centre of the legal tug of war are yet to be returned to the country.

In the papers, Sahra’s CEO Lungisa Malgas argued that the items had been exported without “a valid and legal permit” as required for the export of heritage objects.

Were the items not returned speedily, she said that there was a likelihood that another auction may be arranged or that they may be lost.

But the first respondent in the case, Nelson Mandela’s eldest daughter, Dr Makaziwe Mandela-Amuah, is opposing the bid and argues that the items in question are in fact not "heritage objects".

As a result, she maintains that no permit was required to export them and has accused the state of using the criminal allegations as a guise for what was in fact a bid to seize control of her private property.