Thando Thabethe on managing her money: I'm obsessed with saving for rainy days

Sharing her money savvy skills with Radio702’s Bruce Whitfield, 947 radio jock says the foundation for her was to chase after doing what she loves instead of chasing after money.

Media personality Thando Thabethe is regarded one of the most successful South African public figures of our time with a successful radio, television and entrepreneurial career.

Sharing her money savvy skills with Radio702’s Bruce Whitfield on Monday, 947 radio jock says the foundation for her was to chase after doing what she loves instead of chasing after money.

I am fortunate that I love what I do, and it’s never been chasing the money for me, it’s been chasing what I love and it [money] sort of followed. Thando Thabethe, media personality

Showbiz is a cutthroat and fickle industry, as many if not almost all media personalities tend to be subject to contracts and deals that are not stable and consistent.

Being the most booked artist today, may not guarantee the same number of bookings tomorrow and often at times, many personalities tend to lack the longevity and relevance as consumer appetite and consumption tends to change.

She says for her, the secret lies in reinventing oneself to keep up with the forever evolving trends in pop culture.

I am sort of following what feels right. My business for example, I didn’t start it because I thought this [fame] would come to an end, it’s just something that I - even to this day - say ‘I can’t believe that I did this’ and at such a young age. It’s almost foresights that have come to me in a very beautiful way and not with an end in sight per say. Thando Thabethe, media personality

Thabethe says she is not at a point where she has to strategically choose which deals land her signature.

I am picking and choosing now, and I see what is truthful to me and aligns with me and it’s always been a gut feeling; if it feels right. Thando Thabethe, media personality

Thabethe says she is obsessed with putting money away for rainy days.

I am obsessed with that. I studied BCom Accounting. So, I am sort of programmed to see numbers in my heart like smiles. So, I 100% put money away as much as I can. Thando Thabethe, media personality

I am not a money Guru… but it’s the odd money markets. That is how I generally invest my money. I have tried [investing in stocks], but I just don’t understand it. It is something I’ve been putting off for a long time and getting someone to manage that for me! Thando Thabethe, media personality

Thabethe defines financial freedom for her as having ownership of her time.

Listen to the full audio below: