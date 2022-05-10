Struggling Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening

Eskom added that there was the possibility of higher stages of blackouts should there be any further generation unit breakdowns.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom will implement stage 2 power cuts between 5pm and 10pm on Tuesday night.

The power utility said that this was due to the persistent peak power supply constraints.

