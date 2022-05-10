Struggling Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening
Eskom added that there was the possibility of higher stages of blackouts should there be any further generation unit breakdowns.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom will implement stage 2 power cuts between 5pm and 10pm on Tuesday night.
The power utility said that this was due to the persistent peak power supply constraints.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 10, 2022
With evening peak supply constraints persisting, Stage 2 loadshedding will again be implemented from 17:00 – 22:00 tonight, with the possibility of higher stages should any breakdowns occur during the day pic.twitter.com/b2ExoCzP1u