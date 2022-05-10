Go

Struggling Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening

Eskom added that there was the possibility of higher stages of blackouts should there be any further generation unit breakdowns.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Eskom will implement stage 2 power cuts between 5pm and 10pm on Tuesday night.

The power utility said that this was due to the persistent peak power supply constraints.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

It added that there was the possibility of higher stages of blackouts should there be any further generation unit breakdowns.

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA