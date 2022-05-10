Meyiwa murder trial: Teffo’s plea to resume earlier than scheduled rejected

Teffo, who is representing four of the accused, has written to the presiding judge in the matter, requesting that trial get under way next week instead of 30 May as previously agreed.

JOHANNESBURG - Two of the legal counsels in the Senzo Meyiwa matter on Tuesday rejected a plea by advocate Malesela Teffo to resume trial earlier than scheduled.

Teffo, who is representing four of the accused, has written to the presiding judge in the matter, requesting that trial get under way next week instead of 30 May as previously agreed.

In the letter, he cites a number of reasons for his request including his dramatic arrest inside the Pretoria High Court that he insists was unlawful and politically motivated.

Five men are currently standing trial for the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana captain.

In a lengthy letter penned by Teffo, he requests that trial resumes on the 18 May, saying his witnesses were receiving serious threats by police.

He said he wrote a letter to the National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola to intervene, but he never acknowledged receipt.

In the same letter, Teffo accuses Masemola, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela of meeting and orchestrating his Hollywood-style arrest last month.

Now, both State advocate George Baloyi and lawyer for accused number five, Zandile Mshololo say they had ongoing matters that would run until 27 May and would not be able to attend to this case before then.